Davide Campari-Milano (OTCMKTS:DVDCF) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Davide Campari-Milano (OTCMKTS:DVDCF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Davide Campari Milano SpA is engaged in the beverage industry, which has spirits, wines and soft drinks segments. It products includes Aperol, Appleton Estate, Campari, SKYY, Wild Turkey and Grand Marnier. Davide Campari Milano SpA headquartered in Milan, Italy. “

Several other research firms have also issued reports on DVDCF. Citigroup upgraded shares of Davide Campari-Milano from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. upgraded shares of Davide Campari-Milano from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Davide Campari-Milano in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a hold rating on shares of Davide Campari-Milano in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an underperform rating on shares of Davide Campari-Milano in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $14.65.

Davide Campari-Milano stock opened at $14.16 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.31 billion, a PE ratio of 61.58 and a beta of 0.85. Davide Campari-Milano has a 12-month low of $10.25 and a 12-month high of $14.47.

Davide Campari-Milano NV is a holding company, which engages in the production and distribution of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. The firm operates through its geographic segments: the Americas; Southern Europe; Middle East and Africa; Northern, Central and Eastern Europe; Asia-Pacific. Its product offerings include aperitifs, vodka, whisky, tequila, rum, gin, liqueurs, and sparkling and still wines under internation brands which include Campari, Aperol, Sky Vodka, Wild Turkey, Appleton Estate, Grand Marnier, and Wray and Nephew.

