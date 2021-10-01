DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) Shares Bought by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in shares of DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) by 109.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,026 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,714 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in DaVita were worth $1,087,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DVA. Factorial Partners LLC lifted its position in DaVita by 10,677.0% during the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 1,584,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,700,000 after acquiring an additional 1,569,519 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in DaVita by 276.2% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 510,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,047,000 after acquiring an additional 374,996 shares during the period. Gates Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in DaVita by 26.3% during the 1st quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,402,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,184,000 after acquiring an additional 292,443 shares during the period. Glenview Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DaVita by 203.1% in the 1st quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC now owns 426,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,938,000 after buying an additional 285,644 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of DaVita by 1,018.8% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 202,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,862,000 after buying an additional 184,727 shares during the period. 86.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE DVA opened at $116.26 on Friday. DaVita Inc. has a 1-year low of $80.85 and a 1-year high of $136.48. The company has a market capitalization of $12.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.48, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $126.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $120.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.01, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.62.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.50. DaVita had a return on equity of 61.00% and a net margin of 7.47%. The firm had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.88 billion. On average, research analysts expect that DaVita Inc. will post 9.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on DaVita from $150.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of DaVita in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Cowen assumed coverage on DaVita in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $145.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $146.00 price target (up from $135.00) on shares of DaVita in a report on Thursday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.83.

In other DaVita news, CFO Joel Ackerman sold 37,760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.36, for a total transaction of $4,960,153.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 35,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,663,280. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Paula A. Price sold 790 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.66, for a total value of $104,801.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,410.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,915 shares of company stock valued at $5,113,533 over the last ninety days. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DaVita, Inc engages in the provision of medical care services. It operates through the following two segments: US Dialysis and Related Lab Services, and Other-Ancillary Services and Strategic Initiatives. The US Dialysis and Related Lab Services segment offers kidney dialysis services in the United States for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure.

