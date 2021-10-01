Decentralized Machine Learning (DML) Hits Market Cap of $494,980.51

Decentralized Machine Learning (CURRENCY:DML) traded up 11.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on October 1st. In the last seven days, Decentralized Machine Learning has traded up 50.3% against the US dollar. One Decentralized Machine Learning coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0018 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Decentralized Machine Learning has a total market cap of $494,980.51 and approximately $103.00 worth of Decentralized Machine Learning was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002121 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $25.60 or 0.00054305 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002613 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002575 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $55.28 or 0.00117267 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002123 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.42 or 0.00011507 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $79.69 or 0.00169045 BTC.

Decentralized Machine Learning Profile

Decentralized Machine Learning is a coin. Decentralized Machine Learning’s total supply is 272,937,007 coins. The official website for Decentralized Machine Learning is decentralizedml.com . The official message board for Decentralized Machine Learning is medium.com/@decentralizedml . Decentralized Machine Learning’s official Twitter account is @DecentralizedML and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Decentralized Machine Learning is /r/decentralizedML and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “DML protocol is a scalable decentralized infrastructure designed to expand the reach to untapped private data and unleash their potential to facilitate machine learning development while providing economic incentives and protecting data privacy. On the DML protocol, the algorithms are run directly on individual devices by utilizing their idle processing power. The DML token is an ERC-20 compliant token that will be used to reward the data owners for contributing with their private data and idle processing power. “

