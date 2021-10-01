DeFi Yield Protocol One Day Trading Volume Tops $635,290.00 (DYP)

DeFi Yield Protocol (CURRENCY:DYP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on October 1st. During the last week, DeFi Yield Protocol has traded down 5.2% against the dollar. One DeFi Yield Protocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.41 or 0.00000872 BTC on major exchanges. DeFi Yield Protocol has a total market capitalization of $5.67 million and approximately $635,290.00 worth of DeFi Yield Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002118 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002155 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.87 or 0.00065392 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $47.86 or 0.00101381 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.66 or 0.00134829 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $47,115.26 or 0.99795742 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,184.69 or 0.06745550 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $347.80 or 0.00736689 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00002482 BTC.

DeFi Yield Protocol Coin Profile

DeFi Yield Protocol was first traded on October 4th, 2020. DeFi Yield Protocol’s total supply is 30,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,773,366 coins. The official website for DeFi Yield Protocol is dyp.finance . DeFi Yield Protocol’s official Twitter account is @dypfinance . The official message board for DeFi Yield Protocol is dypfinance.medium.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The DeFi Yield Protocol is developing a platform that allows anyone to provide liquidity and to be rewarded with Ethereum. At the same time, the platform maintains both token price stability as well as secure and simplified DeFi for end users by integrating a DYP anti-manipulation feature. “

DeFi Yield Protocol Coin Trading

