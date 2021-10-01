DeFiChain Price Tops $2.42 on Top Exchanges (DFI)

DeFiChain (CURRENCY:DFI) traded up 7.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on October 1st. One DeFiChain coin can currently be purchased for approximately $2.42 or 0.00005084 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, DeFiChain has traded up 6.5% against the US dollar. DeFiChain has a total market cap of $727.90 million and $5.32 million worth of DeFiChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

DeFiChain Coin Profile

DeFiChain (CRYPTO:DFI) is a coin. It launched on October 1st, 2019. DeFiChain’s total supply is 588,631,840 coins and its circulating supply is 300,511,840 coins. DeFiChain’s official message board is medium.com/@defiblockchain . DeFiChain’s official website is defichain.io . DeFiChain’s official Twitter account is @defichain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DeFiChain is https://reddit.com/r/defiblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The DFI token is an integral unit of account in the DeFi blockchain. The DeFi Foundation in Singapore will issue 1.2 billion DFI over its lifetime. “

Buying and Selling DeFiChain

