Degenerator Hits 1-Day Volume of $120,479.00 (MEME)

Degenerator (CURRENCY:MEME) traded 2.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on October 1st. Degenerator has a market cap of $913,535.72 and approximately $120,479.00 worth of Degenerator was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Degenerator coin can now be bought for approximately $32.63 or 0.00275990 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Degenerator has traded flat against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Degenerator alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $173.49 or 0.00368018 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 13.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000759 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00004434 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00001999 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.02 or 0.00006400 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $406.20 or 0.00861678 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0271 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000014 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000014 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000235 BTC.

Degenerator Profile

Degenerator (MEME) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on March 5th, 2015. Degenerator’s total supply is 28,000 coins. Degenerator’s official website is degenerator.finance . Degenerator’s official Twitter account is @pepecoins and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Meme is an experimental protocol mashing up some of the most exciting innovations in DeFi and crypto collectibles. The usersmay put $MEME to work by farming exclusive NFT memes. Stake LP tokens for access to the MEME batch of legendary cards. “

Buying and Selling Degenerator

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Degenerator directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Degenerator should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Degenerator using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Degenerator Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Degenerator and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.