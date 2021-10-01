Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) Reaches New 12-Month High at $106.00

Shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $106.00 and last traded at $105.21, with a volume of 203 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $105.29.

DELL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their target price on Dell Technologies from $113.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Cowen boosted their target price on Dell Technologies from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Dell Technologies in a research report on Friday, September 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Dell Technologies in a research report on Friday, August 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Dell Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $106.47.

The company has a market cap of $79.60 billion, a PE ratio of 21.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The technology company reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $26.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.55 billion. Dell Technologies had a return on equity of 88.70% and a net margin of 3.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.92 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 8.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CMO Allison Dew sold 85,917 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.42, for a total value of $8,627,785.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Egon Durban sold 113,628 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.81, for a total value of $11,341,210.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 756,005 shares of company stock valued at $73,963,689. 47.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dell Technologies during the first quarter worth about $10,033,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 58.0% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,868 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $781,000 after purchasing an additional 3,257 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC bought a new position in shares of Dell Technologies during the first quarter worth about $262,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 25.7% during the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 12,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,119,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co lifted its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 1.2% during the first quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co now owns 107,132 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,444,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319 shares during the last quarter. 30.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dell Technologies Company Profile (NYSE:DELL)

Dell Technologies, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of information technology hardware, software, and service solutions through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment includes servers, networking, and storage, as well as services and third-party software and peripherals that are closely tied to the sale of ISG hardware.

