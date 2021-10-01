Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) Reaches New 12-Month High at $106.00

Shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $106.00 and last traded at $105.21, with a volume of 203 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $105.29.
DELL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their target price on Dell Technologies from $113.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Cowen boosted their target price on Dell Technologies from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Dell Technologies in a research report on Friday, September 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Dell Technologies in a research report on Friday, August 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Dell Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $106.47.
The company has a market cap of $79.60 billion, a PE ratio of 21.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74.
In related news, CMO Allison Dew sold 85,917 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.42, for a total value of $8,627,785.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Egon Durban sold 113,628 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.81, for a total value of $11,341,210.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 756,005 shares of company stock valued at $73,963,689. 47.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dell Technologies during the first quarter worth about $10,033,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 58.0% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,868 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $781,000 after purchasing an additional 3,257 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC bought a new position in shares of Dell Technologies during the first quarter worth about $262,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 25.7% during the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 12,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,119,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co lifted its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 1.2% during the first quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co now owns 107,132 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,444,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319 shares during the last quarter. 30.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Dell Technologies Company Profile (NYSE:DELL)
Dell Technologies, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of information technology hardware, software, and service solutions through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment includes servers, networking, and storage, as well as services and third-party software and peripherals that are closely tied to the sale of ISG hardware.
