Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) Trading Up 4.4%

Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) was up 4.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $45.00 and last traded at $44.49. Approximately 253,166 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 12,169,775 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.61.

A number of analysts have issued reports on DAL shares. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $53.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 15th. MKM Partners began coverage on shares of Delta Air Lines in a report on Thursday, June 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $73.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $78.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Delta Air Lines has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.11.

Get Delta Air Lines alerts:

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $40.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.83, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $28.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.06 and a beta of 1.41.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 13th. The transportation company reported ($1.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.38) by $0.31. Delta Air Lines had a negative net margin of 36.37% and a negative return on equity of 398.80%. The company had revenue of $7.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($4.43) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 385.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post -3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Delta Air Lines news, Director David S. Taylor acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $38.25 per share, with a total value of $114,750.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director David S. Taylor acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $39.30 per share, for a total transaction of $196,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Delta Air Lines during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Delta Air Lines during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in Delta Air Lines during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 493.2% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 694 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Delta Air Lines during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors own 63.65% of the company’s stock.

About Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL)

Delta Air Lines, Inc engages in the provision of scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the Airline and Refinery segments. The Airline segment provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. The Refinery segment consists of jet fuel and non-jet fuel products.

Read More: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for Delta Air Lines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delta Air Lines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.