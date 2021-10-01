Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. Buys New Shares in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $359,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AAP. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 224,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,239,000 after acquiring an additional 25,390 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 827,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,900,000 after acquiring an additional 124,854 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 89,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,386,000 after acquiring an additional 6,739 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 106,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,804,000 after acquiring an additional 3,506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 93,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,201,000 after acquiring an additional 9,496 shares during the last quarter. 95.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:AAP opened at $208.89 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 1.27. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $142.59 and a fifty-two week high of $220.12. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $207.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $200.45.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The company reported $3.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by $0.36. Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 21.64%. The firm had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 11.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 17th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.00%.

In related news, EVP Robert B. Cushing sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.15, for a total transaction of $707,525.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,752 shares in the company, valued at $3,184,266.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Advance Auto Parts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $223.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Argus raised their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $223.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $227.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, raised their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $228.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Advance Auto Parts currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $214.16.

Advance Auto Parts, Inc engages in the supply and distribution of aftermarket automotive products for both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It operates through the following segments: Northern Division, Southern Division, Carquest Canada, Independents and Worldpac. Advance Auto Parts offers replacement parts, performance parts, accessories, oil and fluids, engine parts, brakes, batteries, accessories, and tools and garage.

