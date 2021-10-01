Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. Lowers Stake in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL)

Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. reduced its stake in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) by 8.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,460 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc.’s holdings in Carlisle Companies were worth $1,045,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CSL. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Carlisle Companies by 7.0% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 466,005 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $76,695,000 after acquiring an additional 30,626 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Carlisle Companies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $20,605,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its position in Carlisle Companies by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 77,123 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $12,693,000 after purchasing an additional 8,750 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Carlisle Companies by 17,693.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 391,461 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $74,918,000 after purchasing an additional 389,261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corbett Road Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies in the second quarter worth $343,000. 88.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Carlisle Companies stock opened at $198.79 on Friday. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a 52-week low of $119.68 and a 52-week high of $215.41. The company has a quick ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $10.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50 day moving average of $204.32 and a 200 day moving average of $190.79.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 15.42% and a net margin of 7.60%. The business’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.95 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 9.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th were issued a $0.54 dividend. This is a boost from Carlisle Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 17th. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.18%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CSL. Northcoast Research upgraded Carlisle Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Loop Capital raised their target price on Carlisle Companies from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Carlisle Companies from $216.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Carlisle Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $209.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $213.00.

In related news, CFO Robert M. Roche sold 10,480 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.95, for a total transaction of $2,210,756.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 33,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,126,523.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO D Christian Koch sold 67,778 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.20, for a total value of $13,908,045.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 161,815 shares of company stock worth $33,098,099. Corporate insiders own 1.68% of the company’s stock.

Carlisle Companies Profile

Carlisle Cos., Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of engineered products for both original equipment and aftermarket channels. It operates through the following segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, Carlisle Fluid Technologies, and Carlisle Brake & Friction.

