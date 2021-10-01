Design Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DSGN) Hits New 52-Week Low at $13.80

Design Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGN)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $13.80 and last traded at $13.81, with a volume of 193 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.38.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Design Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.11.

Design Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DSGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.04. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Design Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Arsani William purchased 40,000 shares of Design Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.45 per share, for a total transaction of $618,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Design Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $86,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in Design Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $159,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Design Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $159,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Design Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $231,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Design Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $248,000. 49.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Design Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DSGN)

Design Therapeutics, Inc develops therapies for the treatment of degenerative disorders caused by nucleotide repeat expansions. The company engages in the development of a program for the treatment of Friedreich's ataxia and degenerative diseases such as Fragile X syndrome and myotonic dystrophy.

