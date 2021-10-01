Desktop Metal, Inc. (NYSE:DM) Shares Purchased by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Desktop Metal, Inc. (NYSE:DM) by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,124 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,645 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Desktop Metal were worth $427,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Desktop Metal by 3,200.0% during the second quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 3,300 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in Desktop Metal in the 2nd quarter valued at about $124,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Desktop Metal during the 1st quarter worth about $168,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Desktop Metal during the first quarter worth about $173,000. Finally, Wealth Alliance acquired a new position in shares of Desktop Metal in the first quarter valued at approximately $187,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.50% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Lake Street Capital lowered their target price on shares of Desktop Metal from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Desktop Metal in a research report on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Desktop Metal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.67.

Shares of NYSE DM opened at $7.17 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of -12.58 and a beta of 0.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.32 and a 200-day moving average of $11.53. Desktop Metal, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.12 and a 52-week high of $34.94.

Desktop Metal (NYSE:DM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The pipeline company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.02. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Desktop Metal, Inc. will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Desktop Metal

Desktop Metal, Inc manufactures and sells additive manufacturing solutions for engineers, designers, and manufacturers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia- Pacific. The company offers Production System, an industrial manufacturing solution; Shop System, a turnkey binder jetting platform for machine and job shops; Studio System, an office metal 3D printing system; and Fiber, a desktop 3D printer.

