Desktop Metal (NYSE:DM) Hits New 1-Year Low at $7.10

Desktop Metal, Inc. (NYSE:DM)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as $7.10 and last traded at $7.13, with a volume of 34434 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.17.

Several analysts have weighed in on DM shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Desktop Metal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday. Lake Street Capital lowered their target price on Desktop Metal from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Desktop Metal in a research note on Friday, June 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Desktop Metal has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.67.

The company has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.58 and a beta of 0.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.53.

Desktop Metal (NYSE:DM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The pipeline company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.02. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Desktop Metal, Inc. will post -0.18 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Outfitter Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Desktop Metal by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Outfitter Financial LLC now owns 42,515 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $489,000 after buying an additional 1,175 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Desktop Metal by 269.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,933 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 2,139 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Desktop Metal in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Desktop Metal by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 14,200 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Desktop Metal by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 60,550 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $902,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. 44.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Desktop Metal Company Profile (NYSE:DM)

Desktop Metal, Inc manufactures and sells additive manufacturing solutions for engineers, designers, and manufacturers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia- Pacific. The company offers Production System, an industrial manufacturing solution; Shop System, a turnkey binder jetting platform for machine and job shops; Studio System, an office metal 3D printing system; and Fiber, a desktop 3D printer.

