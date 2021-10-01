Deutsche Bank AG Decreases Position in Contango Oil & Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:MCF)

Deutsche Bank AG cut its position in Contango Oil & Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:MCF) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,736,728 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 66,715 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Contango Oil & Gas were worth $20,463,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MCF. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Contango Oil & Gas by 19.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,931,778 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $34,834,000 after buying an additional 1,436,720 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Contango Oil & Gas by 209.5% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,057,914 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $4,126,000 after purchasing an additional 716,078 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Contango Oil & Gas by 2,621.4% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 680,350 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $2,654,000 after purchasing an additional 655,350 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Contango Oil & Gas by 30.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,990,544 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $7,763,000 after purchasing an additional 467,189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Contango Oil & Gas during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,026,000. 25.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MCF opened at $4.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.18. Contango Oil & Gas has a twelve month low of $1.19 and a twelve month high of $6.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $917.14 million, a PE ratio of -11.72 and a beta of 2.40.

Contango Oil & Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:MCF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter. Contango Oil & Gas had a negative net margin of 33.80% and a positive return on equity of 24.31%. The firm had revenue of $83.64 million during the quarter.

Separately, Stephens cut shares of Contango Oil & Gas from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th.

About Contango Oil & Gas

Contango Oil & Gas Co is an oil and natural gas company. The firm engages in the exploration, development, production and acquisition of crude oil and natural gas properties. Its operation focuses in Permian Basin, South Texas, Southeast Texas East Texas, Wyoming, and Gulf of Mexico. The company was founded by Kenneth R.

