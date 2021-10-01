Deutsche Bank AG Grows Stock Holdings in Paya Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYA)

Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Paya Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYA) by 61.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,742,504 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 666,089 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Paya were worth $19,202,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Psagot Investment House Ltd. raised its stake in Paya by 4.3% during the second quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 49,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,000 after purchasing an additional 2,039 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Paya by 6.0% in the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 37,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after acquiring an additional 2,122 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Paya by 23.1% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 13,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Paya by 22.7% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 14,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 2,725 shares during the period. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Paya by 19.8% in the second quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 17,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after acquiring an additional 2,827 shares during the period.

Shares of Paya stock opened at $10.87 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.65 and a beta of 0.03. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.81. Paya Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.99 and a 52 week high of $15.00.

Paya (NASDAQ:PAYA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $63.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.88 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Paya Holdings Inc. will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

PAYA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Paya in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Paya in a report on Friday, August 6th. Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of Paya in a report on Monday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Paya from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Truist began coverage on shares of Paya in a report on Monday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.40.

Paya Profile

Paya Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides integrated payment and commerce solutions that help customers accept and make payments, expedite receipt of money, and increase operating efficiency. The company through two segments, Integrated Solutions and Payment Services. It processes payments through credit and debit card, ACH, and check payment processing solutions.

