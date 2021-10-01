Deutsche Bank AG Has $18.80 Million Position in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 207,533 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,654 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned approximately 0.15% of Quanta Services worth $18,796,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 38.5% during the second quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc now owns 4,163 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $377,000 after buying an additional 1,158 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of Quanta Services during the second quarter valued at approximately $92,000. JustInvest LLC increased its position in shares of Quanta Services by 25.5% during the second quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 4,452 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 906 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust increased its position in shares of Quanta Services by 4.1% during the second quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 4,152 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Quanta Services by 42.4% during the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 9,367 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $848,000 after purchasing an additional 2,788 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.07% of the company’s stock.

PWR has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Quanta Services in a research report on Friday, September 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $138.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Quanta Services from $118.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Quanta Services from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Cowen increased their target price on Quanta Services from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Quanta Services from $122.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Quanta Services currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.46.

Shares of PWR opened at $113.82 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.61 and a 12-month high of $119.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.86 billion, a PE ratio of 31.06 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.96.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The construction company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.17. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 13.29% and a net margin of 4.64%. The business had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. Analysts anticipate that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 4.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. Quanta Services’s payout ratio is 7.23%.

In other Quanta Services news, Director Bernard Fried sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.79, for a total value of $1,157,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,016,598.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Quanta Services Company Profile

Quanta Services, Inc engages in the provision of specialty contracting services, offering infrastructure solutions to the electric power, oil and gas, and communication industries. The firm operates through the Electric Power Infrastructure Services, and Underground Utility and Infrastructure Solutions segment.

