Deutsche Bank AG Purchases 407,113 Shares of Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO)

Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO) by 11,071.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 410,790 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 407,113 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned 0.33% of Open Lending worth $17,701,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LPRO. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Open Lending during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Open Lending in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Corsicana & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Open Lending in the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Open Lending by 149.1% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Open Lending in the 2nd quarter worth $58,000. 80.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Open Lending stock opened at $36.07 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 180.35 and a beta of 0.35. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $37.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.33. The company has a quick ratio of 9.13, a current ratio of 9.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. Open Lending Co. has a twelve month low of $24.67 and a twelve month high of $44.00.

Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $61.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.96 million. Open Lending had a return on equity of 158.97% and a net margin of 18.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 177.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.01) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Open Lending Co. will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on LPRO shares. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Open Lending from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Open Lending from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Open Lending from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Raymond James cut their price target on Open Lending from $57.00 to $52.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Open Lending from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.69.

In other Open Lending news, insider John Joseph Flynn sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.55, for a total value of $1,156,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gene Yoon sold 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.40, for a total transaction of $15,700,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,251,626 shares of company stock valued at $42,497,442. 25.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Open Lending Corp. provides lending enablement and risk analytics to credit unions, regional banks and the captive finance companies of original equipment manufacturers (OEM Captives). It specializes in risk-based pricing and modeling and provides automated decision-technology for automotive lenders throughout the United States.

