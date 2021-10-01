Deutsche Bank AG Raises Position in Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH)

Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH) by 5.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 447,329 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,758 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Camping World were worth $18,337,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Camping World during the first quarter valued at about $20,313,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in Camping World by 132.1% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 569,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,715,000 after buying an additional 324,066 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Camping World during the first quarter valued at approximately $8,510,000. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Camping World in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,742,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Camping World by 57.2% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 428,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,594,000 after acquiring an additional 155,930 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.34% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Karin L. Bell sold 3,652 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $153,384.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 127,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,341,434. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 45.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Camping World from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Truist decreased their price target on shares of Camping World from $54.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Camping World from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Camping World from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Truist Securities cut their price target on shares of Camping World from $54.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.70.

Camping World stock opened at $38.87 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.12. The company has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.05 and a beta of 3.33. Camping World Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.60 and a 1 year high of $49.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.23, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 1.38.

Camping World (NYSE:CWH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.31. Camping World had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 363.49%. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 25.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Camping World Holdings, Inc. will post 5.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 14th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This is a boost from Camping World’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 13th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.15%. Camping World’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.70%.

Camping World Company Profile

Camping World Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of recreational vehicles (RV) and related products and services. It operates through the following segments: Good Sam Services & Plans; and RV & Outdoor Retail. The Good Sam Services & Plans segment consists of programs, plans and services that are geared towards protecting, insuring and promoting the RV lifestyle.

