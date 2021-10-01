Deutsche Bank AG Sells 3,222,321 Shares of J2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM)

Deutsche Bank AG lowered its stake in shares of J2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM) by 96.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 124,266 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,222,321 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in J2 Global were worth $17,093,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in J2 Global by 0.5% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,552 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,377,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in J2 Global by 5.1% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,249 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in J2 Global by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 14,503 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,995,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in J2 Global in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in J2 Global by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 23,479 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,814,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. 97.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get J2 Global alerts:

Separately, JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of J2 Global in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.18.

In related news, VP Jeremy Rossen sold 2,717 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.00, for a total transaction of $361,361.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO R Scott Turicchi sold 15,580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.54, for a total transaction of $2,096,133.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 243,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,700,081.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 5.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:JCOM opened at $136.62 on Friday. J2 Global, Inc. has a 52 week low of $66.85 and a 52 week high of $147.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The company’s fifty day moving average is $137.32 and its 200-day moving average is $130.97. The company has a market capitalization of $6.59 billion, a PE ratio of 29.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.05.

J2 Global (NASDAQ:JCOM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.43. J2 Global had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 34.04%. The company had revenue of $429.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $392.60 million. On average, analysts forecast that J2 Global, Inc. will post 9.21 EPS for the current year.

J2 Global Company Profile

J2 Global, Inc is an Internet information and services company, which engages in the digital media and cloud services business. The firm operates through the following segments: Fax and Martech; Voice, Backup, Security, and Consumer Privacy and Protection; and Digital Media. The company was founded by Jaye Muller and John F.

Recommended Story: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for J2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM).

Receive News & Ratings for J2 Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J2 Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.