Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts Give Basf (ETR:BAS) a €92.00 Price Target

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €92.00 ($108.24) price target on Basf (ETR:BAS) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets set a €73.00 ($85.88) target price on shares of Basf and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €112.00 ($131.76) price objective on shares of Basf in a report on Monday, September 6th. Berenberg Bank set a €72.00 ($84.71) price objective on shares of Basf in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Barclays set a €76.00 ($89.41) price objective on shares of Basf in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €78.00 ($91.76) price objective on shares of Basf in a report on Monday, September 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Basf has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €80.73 ($94.98).

Get Basf alerts:

BAS opened at €65.85 ($77.47) on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is €65.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is €67.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.72, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.70. The firm has a market cap of $60.48 billion and a PE ratio of 26.30. Basf has a twelve month low of €45.92 ($54.02) and a twelve month high of €72.88 ($85.74).

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

Recommended Story: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Basf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Basf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.