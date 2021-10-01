Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Raises Endava (NYSE:DAVA) Price Target to $125.00

Endava (NYSE:DAVA) had its price target lifted by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $84.00 to $125.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 7.99% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Endava from $120.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Endava from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Endava from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.33.

Shares of DAVA opened at $135.85 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.20 billion, a PE ratio of 130.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.89. Endava has a fifty-two week low of $60.01 and a fifty-two week high of $143.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $131.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $110.47.

Endava (NYSE:DAVA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 27th. The company reported $41.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $40.65. The business had revenue of $133.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.52 million. Endava had a net margin of 9.80% and a return on equity of 17.02%. The business’s revenue was up 47.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.14 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Endava will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Endava by 17.3% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Endava by 146.4% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Endava by 10.6% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Endava during the second quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in Endava during the second quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Institutional investors own 49.45% of the company’s stock.

Endava Company Profile

Endava Plc engages in the provision of technology services. It focuses on finance, insurance, telecommunications, media, and retail companies. The company was founded by John Edward Cotterell in 2000 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

