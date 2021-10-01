Deutsche Börse AG (OTCMKTS:DBOEY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Deutsche Börse AG (OTCMKTS:DBOEY) saw a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,500 shares, a decline of 73.4% from the August 31st total of 31,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 89,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Deutsche Börse from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche Börse in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Deutsche Börse in a report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Deutsche Börse in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets raised Deutsche Börse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from €138.00 ($162.35) to €164.00 ($192.94) in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.00.

Get Deutsche Börse alerts:

Deutsche Börse stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $16.18. 59,726 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 100,819. The stock has a market cap of $30.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.89 and a beta of 0.82. Deutsche Börse has a 1-year low of $14.41 and a 1-year high of $17.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.97.

Deutsche Börse AG engages in the provision of information technology services and market data distribution. It operates through the following segments: Eurex, EEX, Xetra, 360T, Clearstream, IFS, GSF, Qontigo and Data. The Eurex segment includes electronic trading of Europian derivatives, commodities, and foreign exchange.

Featured Story: Bollinger Bands

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Börse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Börse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.