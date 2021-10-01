Deutsche eMark (DEM) 24 Hour Volume Tops $71.00

Deutsche eMark (CURRENCY:DEM) traded up 19.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on October 1st. Deutsche eMark has a market cap of $139,282.82 and $71.00 worth of Deutsche eMark was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Deutsche eMark coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0026 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Deutsche eMark has traded 23.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ixcoin (IXC) traded down 18.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0751 or 0.00000157 BTC.

StrongHands (SHND) traded 349.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BUZZCoin (BUZZ) traded 75.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PetroDollar (XPD) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Freicoin (FRC) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Version (V) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

GlobalToken (GLT) traded 31.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Californium (CF) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Zayedcoin (ZYD) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Acoin (ACOIN) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Deutsche eMark Profile

Deutsche eMark (DEM) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theSHA-256 hashing algorithm. Deutsche eMark’s total supply is 210,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 53,653,541 coins. The official website for Deutsche eMark is deutsche-emark.de . Deutsche eMark’s official Twitter account is @Deutsche_eMark and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Deutsche eMark is an open source peer-to-peer digital Internet currency. Deutsche eMark stands for fast and secure payments to anyone around the world who has an eMark Wallet. Therefore no banks are required and the fees are low and simple to understand. “

