Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA) Given a €7.00 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank set a €7.00 ($8.24) target price on Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA) in a report released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on LHA. Nord/LB set a €6.50 ($7.65) price objective on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a research note on Monday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €8.00 ($9.41) target price on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley set a €8.00 ($9.41) target price on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a research report on Monday, July 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €8.10 ($9.53) target price on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €8.50 ($10.00) price objective on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a report on Friday, August 6th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Sell and a consensus target price of €7.41 ($8.72).

Get Deutsche Lufthansa alerts:

ETR:LHA opened at €5.94 ($6.99) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 495.10, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $4.97 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.72. Deutsche Lufthansa has a 52 week low of €5.57 ($6.55) and a 52 week high of €12.96 ($15.25). The firm has a 50-day moving average price of €8.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €9.92.

Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company in Germany and internationally. The company's Network Airlines segment offers passenger services through a route network of 273 destinations in 86 countries. Its Eurowings segment provides passenger services through a route network of more than 210 destinations in 60 countries.

Read More: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Lufthansa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Lufthansa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.