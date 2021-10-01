Diageo (NYSE:DEO) Receives Outperform Rating from Credit Suisse Group

Diageo (NYSE:DEO)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on DEO. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Diageo from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Diageo currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $189.12.

NYSE:DEO traded down $1.10 on Friday, hitting $191.90. The stock had a trading volume of 11,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 395,951. Diageo has a 1 year low of $129.16 and a 1 year high of $202.35. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $194.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $187.75. The stock has a market cap of $122.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.60.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. AKO Capital LLP raised its position in shares of Diageo by 71.2% during the 2nd quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 1,282,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,783,000 after buying an additional 533,371 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Diageo by 313.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 651,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,036,000 after buying an additional 494,091 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Diageo by 396.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 362,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,510,000 after buying an additional 289,929 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Diageo by 586.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 309,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,578,000 after buying an additional 264,083 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Diageo by 19,407.2% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 200,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after buying an additional 199,894 shares in the last quarter. 9.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Diageo Company Profile

Diageo Plc engages in the production and distribution of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, JeB, Buchanan’s, Windsor and Bushmills whiskies, Smirnoff, Ciroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Tanqueray, and Guinness. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe and Turkey; Africa; Latin America and Caribbean; Asia Pacific; ISC; and Corporate and Other.

