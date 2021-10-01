DiamondHead Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:DHHC) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

DiamondHead Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:DHHC) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a decline of 89.0% from the August 31st total of 18,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 33,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

DiamondHead stock opened at $9.72 on Friday. DiamondHead has a 12-month low of $9.60 and a 12-month high of $10.25. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.69.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DHHC. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in DiamondHead during the 1st quarter worth $779,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in DiamondHead during the 1st quarter worth $976,000. Easterly Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of DiamondHead in the 1st quarter valued at about $195,000. Periscope Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DiamondHead in the 1st quarter valued at about $489,000. Finally, Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new position in shares of DiamondHead in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,996,000. 48.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DiamondHead Holdings Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

