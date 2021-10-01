DigitalBits (XDB) Market Cap Reaches $313.16 Million

DigitalBits (CURRENCY:XDB) traded down 2.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on October 1st. DigitalBits has a market capitalization of $313.16 million and approximately $6.95 million worth of DigitalBits was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, DigitalBits has traded 20.4% lower against the dollar. One DigitalBits coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.40 or 0.00000834 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $175.96 or 0.00364225 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 19.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00004721 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00001987 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.12 or 0.00006463 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $412.59 or 0.00854050 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0287 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000013 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 17.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000015 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000236 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 15.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000213 BTC.

About DigitalBits

XDB is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 12th, 2015. DigitalBits’ total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 777,009,768 coins. DigitalBits’ official website is www.digitalbits.io . DigitalBits’ official message board is medium.com/digitalbitsorg . The Reddit community for DigitalBits is /r/DigitalBitsOrg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DigitalBits’ official Twitter account is @DigitalBitsOrg and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DragonSphere is a Dragon Ball Z theme coin. It allows instant transactions to anyone in a world. “

Buying and Selling DigitalBits

