Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Boosts Holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 23.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,998,474 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,066,189 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $734,856,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $234,000. Atria Investments LLC raised its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 96,116 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,068,000 after acquiring an additional 985 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 20.5% during the first quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 16,102 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after buying an additional 2,736 shares during the last quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 3.1% during the first quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC now owns 91,506 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,777,000 after buying an additional 2,772 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Novare Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.5% during the first quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC now owns 110,519 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,977,000 after buying an additional 1,627 shares during the last quarter. 72.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BMY shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $62.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. TheStreet cut shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Truist started coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Truist Securities started coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.50.

NYSE BMY traded up $0.11 on Friday, hitting $59.28. 369,680 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,572,159. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $65.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.61. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52-week low of $56.75 and a 52-week high of $69.75.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $11.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.24 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 11.44% and a positive return on equity of 37.76%. Sell-side analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.43%.

In related news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total value of $1,516,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO David V. Elkins sold 99,691 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.95, for a total transaction of $6,674,312.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

See Also: What is a Fiduciary?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY).

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.