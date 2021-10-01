Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Buys 93,821 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,923,547 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 93,821 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.35% of The Coca-Cola worth $807,495,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Howland Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in The Coca-Cola by 7.6% during the second quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 51,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,766,000 after buying an additional 3,620 shares during the period. Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt LLC boosted its stake in The Coca-Cola by 13.8% during the first quarter. Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt LLC now owns 70,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,714,000 after buying an additional 8,521 shares during the period. TrimTabs Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in The Coca-Cola during the second quarter worth $1,685,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its stake in The Coca-Cola by 8.7% during the first quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 101,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,369,000 after buying an additional 8,172 shares during the period. Finally, 44 Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in The Coca-Cola by 18.6% during the first quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC now owns 46,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,452,000 after buying an additional 7,300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of The Coca-Cola from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Truist boosted their target price on shares of The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of The Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.25.

Shares of The Coca-Cola stock traded up $0.40 during trading on Friday, reaching $52.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 289,283 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,666,438. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12-month low of $47.30 and a 12-month high of $57.56. The company has a market capitalization of $227.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.62. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $55.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.77.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.12. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 44.17% and a net margin of 22.19%. The company had revenue of $10.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. The Coca-Cola’s quarterly revenue was up 40.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 86.15%.

In related news, COO Brian John Smith sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.65, for a total value of $556,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 144,229 shares in the company, valued at $8,026,343.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Mark Randazza sold 31,652 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.01, for a total value of $1,804,480.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 69,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,986,424.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 68,188 shares of company stock valued at $3,864,107. Insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

About The Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

