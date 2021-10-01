Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $622.51 Million Stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,029,264 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,674 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in NIKE were worth $622,505,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc. CA increased its position in shares of NIKE by 1.6% during the second quarter. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc. CA now owns 55,509 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $8,576,000 after acquiring an additional 894 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in NIKE by 6.6% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,185 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in NIKE by 2.5% in the second quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 210,295 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $32,489,000 after acquiring an additional 5,083 shares during the last quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in NIKE by 1.0% in the second quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC now owns 331,662 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $51,239,000 after acquiring an additional 3,279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its stake in NIKE by 6.4% in the second quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 22,322 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,448,000 after acquiring an additional 1,349 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.45% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Heidi O’neill sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.77, for a total transaction of $2,090,010.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Andrew Campion sold 7,125 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.50, for a total transaction of $1,221,937.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 206,671 shares of company stock valued at $33,652,487. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

NIKE stock traded up $0.98 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $146.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 336,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,516,904. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $231.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.87. NIKE, Inc. has a twelve month low of $118.80 and a twelve month high of $174.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $163.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $147.85.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 22nd. The footwear maker reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.04. NIKE had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 51.41%. The firm had revenue of $12.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.95 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 30th will be paid a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 27th. NIKE’s payout ratio is presently 30.90%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. DZ Bank restated a “sell” rating on shares of NIKE in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of NIKE from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of NIKE from $168.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of NIKE from $165.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $213.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a research report on Friday, September 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NIKE presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $174.13.

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

