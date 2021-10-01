Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $957.21 Million Stake in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lowered its position in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) by 5.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,507,127 shares of the company’s stock after selling 151,013 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Anthem were worth $957,210,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Anthem by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,686,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,553,842,000 after acquiring an additional 715,968 shares during the period. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Anthem during the 1st quarter valued at $187,713,000. Brave Warrior Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Anthem by 50.9% during the 1st quarter. Brave Warrior Advisors LLC now owns 1,163,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,720,000 after acquiring an additional 392,594 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Anthem by 108.4% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 646,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,883,000 after acquiring an additional 335,963 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Anthem by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,755,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $630,223,000 after acquiring an additional 328,814 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.69% of the company’s stock.

ANTM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Anthem from $399.00 to $408.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Anthem from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Anthem in a research note on Monday. They set a “market perform” rating and a $403.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Anthem from $447.00 to $453.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Anthem from $430.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $419.90.

In related news, Director Ryan M. Schneider purchased 1,300 shares of Anthem stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $384.36 per share, for a total transaction of $499,668.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,714 shares in the company, valued at $1,811,873.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE ANTM traded down $3.74 during trading on Friday, hitting $369.06. The stock had a trading volume of 23,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,164,573. The company has a market capitalization of $89.98 billion, a PE ratio of 21.90, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $377.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $378.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49. Anthem, Inc. has a 12 month low of $264.44 and a 12 month high of $406.00.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $7.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.34 by $0.69. The company had revenue of $33.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.22 billion. Anthem had a net margin of 3.27% and a return on equity of 15.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $9.20 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Anthem, Inc. will post 25.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were given a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. Anthem’s payout ratio is currently 20.11%.

Anthem Profile

Anthem, Inc provides life, hospital and medical insurance plans. It offers a broad spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to the large and small employer, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets. The company operates through the following segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx and Other.

