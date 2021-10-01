Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Raises Holdings in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,236,960 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,164 shares during the period. American Tower makes up about 0.5% of Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in American Tower were worth $1,684,866,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in American Tower in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in American Tower during the second quarter worth $34,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in American Tower during the second quarter worth $36,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in American Tower by 116.4% during the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 158 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in American Tower during the first quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors own 89.57% of the company’s stock.

AMT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on American Tower from $280.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. KeyCorp upped their price target on American Tower from $285.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on American Tower from $270.00 to $316.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup cut American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on American Tower from $250.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, American Tower has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $298.29.

American Tower stock traded up $2.90 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $268.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,639 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,850,931. American Tower Co. has a fifty-two week low of $197.50 and a fifty-two week high of $303.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.83. The company has a market cap of $122.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.24. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $287.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $266.27.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.62). American Tower had a net margin of 25.84% and a return on equity of 44.60%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that American Tower Co. will post 9.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 28th will be issued a dividend of $1.31 per share. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 27th. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.09%.

In related news, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.87, for a total transaction of $27,287.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,811,856.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director David E. Sharbutt sold 739 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.71, for a total value of $222,224.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,085 shares of company stock worth $2,552,330. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

American Tower Profile

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multitenant communications real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa Latin America, and Services. The Asia-Pacific segment refers to the operations in Australia and India.

