Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Raises Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,659,929 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 126,018 shares during the quarter. Walmart makes up about 0.4% of Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.31% of Walmart worth $1,221,033,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 90,061,853 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $12,700,522,000 after purchasing an additional 2,205,438 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,297,352 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,020,213,000 after buying an additional 573,176 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,884,021 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,885,866,000 after buying an additional 495,284 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 12,626,107 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,780,534,000 after buying an additional 411,297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,640,620 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,641,562,000 after buying an additional 401,055 shares during the last quarter. 30.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Walmart news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.27, for a total value of $1,390,865.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 637,141 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.64, for a total transaction of $95,978,920.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,212,124 shares of company stock worth $1,213,033,182 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WMT traded down $2.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $136.86. 278,479 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,210,132. Walmart Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $126.28 and a fifty-two week high of $153.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market cap of $381.63 billion, a PE ratio of 38.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.47. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $145.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $141.38.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.21. Walmart had a net margin of 1.78% and a return on equity of 20.22%. The business had revenue of $141 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Cowen upped their price objective on Walmart from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $158.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Barclays increased their price target on Walmart from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Credit Suisse Group set a $166.00 price target on Walmart in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Walmart in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Walmart presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $168.17.

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

