Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 1,278,865 Shares of Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lowered its holdings in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) by 13.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,382,663 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,278,865 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 5.14% of Darling Ingredients worth $565,809,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Darling Ingredients by 1,914.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,969,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,780,000 after acquiring an additional 6,623,077 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP grew its position in shares of Darling Ingredients by 212.6% in the 2nd quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,092,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,812,000 after acquiring an additional 742,895 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Darling Ingredients by 65.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,397,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,856,000 after acquiring an additional 551,547 shares during the period. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. grew its position in shares of Darling Ingredients by 46.7% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,707,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,613,000 after acquiring an additional 543,462 shares during the period. Finally, Parsifal Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Darling Ingredients by 91.5% in the 1st quarter. Parsifal Capital Management LP now owns 1,075,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,114,000 after acquiring an additional 513,798 shares during the period. 92.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. assumed coverage on shares of Darling Ingredients in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Darling Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, September 6th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Darling Ingredients in a report on Thursday, August 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $86.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Darling Ingredients in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Darling Ingredients has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.92.

In other news, CEO Randall C. Stuewe sold 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.09, for a total value of $5,326,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 652,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,669,497.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, EVP John F. Sterling sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.51, for a total transaction of $765,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 275,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,094,036.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Darling Ingredients stock traded up $1.21 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $73.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,044 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,661,580. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.09 and a 1-year high of $79.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $73.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.16. The company has a market cap of $11.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.48 and a beta of 1.04.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.35. Darling Ingredients had a net margin of 12.01% and a return on equity of 17.49%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 41.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

Darling Ingredients Profile

Darling Ingredients, Inc engages in the development and production of natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. It operates through the following segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. The Feed Ingredients segment includes ingredients business such as fats and proteins used cooking oil, trap grease and food residuals collection, the Rothsay ingredients, and the ingredients and specialty products.

