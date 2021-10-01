Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 162,152 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,542,689 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 162,152 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.31% of Oracle worth $664,973,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ORCL. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle during the 3rd quarter valued at $225,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in Oracle by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 13,655 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $958,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its holdings in Oracle by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 20,195 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,417,000 after purchasing an additional 1,417 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle during the 1st quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Oracle by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 22,650 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,589,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Oracle alerts:

In other Oracle news, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.88, for a total transaction of $3,075,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 71,724 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,303,105.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dorian Daley sold 175,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.58, for a total transaction of $15,851,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 502,376 shares of company stock worth $45,247,196 in the last ninety days. 39.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE ORCL traded up $2.23 during trading on Friday, reaching $89.36. 238,301 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,049,155. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $88.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $244.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.27, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 2.30. Oracle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $55.14 and a fifty-two week high of $92.27.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, September 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $9.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.77 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 146.83% and a net margin of 33.96%. The business’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 12th will be given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 8th. Oracle’s payout ratio is 30.77%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ORCL shares. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Oracle from $57.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Oracle from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. lifted their target price on Oracle from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Oracle from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.44.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

Featured Article: Net Asset Value

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.