Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCB) Shares Down 6.1%

Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCB) was down 6.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $51.63 and last traded at $51.63. Approximately 13 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 20,431 shares. The stock had previously closed at $55.01.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Discovery from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $47.98 and a 200 day moving average of $64.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.36 billion, a PE ratio of 24.11 and a beta of 1.05.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter. Discovery had a return on equity of 14.23% and a net margin of 12.24%. The business had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Discovery stock. Kessler Investment Group LLC lifted its position in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCB) by 58.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,099 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,312 shares during the quarter. Discovery accounts for about 1.4% of Kessler Investment Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Kessler Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Discovery were worth $1,794,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 0.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Discovery, Inc is a media company, which engages in the provision of content across distribution platforms and digital distribution arrangements. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Networks and International Networks. The U.S. Networks segment owns and operates national television networks such as Discovery Channel, Animal Planet, and Investigation Discovery and Science.

