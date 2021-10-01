Document Security Systems, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DSS) Short Interest Up 246.4% in September

Document Security Systems, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DSS) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 546,200 shares, a growth of 246.4% from the August 31st total of 157,700 shares. Approximately 1.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,060,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DSS. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in Document Security Systems during the first quarter worth about $177,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Document Security Systems during the first quarter worth $474,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Document Security Systems in the first quarter valued at $140,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Document Security Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Document Security Systems during the 1st quarter worth about $131,000. Institutional investors own 14.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DSS traded down $0.03 on Friday, reaching $1.26. 1,474 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,160,706. The company has a market cap of $85.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.94. Document Security Systems has a 12 month low of $1.14 and a 12 month high of $7.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 7.93 and a quick ratio of 7.64.

Document Security Systems, Inc engages in the development and distribution of paper and plastic products designed to protect valuable information from unauthorized scanning, copying, and digital imaging. It operates through the following segments: Packaging and Printing, Plastics, Digital, Technology Management, Direct Marketing, and Corporate.

