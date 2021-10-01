Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) Shares Sold by Advisor Partners LLC

Advisor Partners LLC decreased its position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,062 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 395 shares during the quarter. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $1,476,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Smith Asset Management Group LP bought a new stake in Dominion Energy during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 83.3% in the 2nd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 440 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Dominion Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 66.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Dominion Energy stock opened at $73.02 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $59.04 billion, a PE ratio of 26.17, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.35. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.85 and a 12 month high of $86.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.51.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.48 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.47% and a net margin of 16.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. Analysts predict that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 71.19%.

D has been the topic of several analyst reports. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $88.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. TheStreet lowered shares of Dominion Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Dominion Energy from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on Dominion Energy from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.90.

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas to homes, businesses, and wholesale customers. Its operations also include a regulated interstate natural gas transmission pipeline and underground storage system. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets and Corporate and Other.

