DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “DoubleVerify Holdings Inc. is a software platform for digital media measurement and analytics. DoubleVerify Holdings Inc. is based in NEW YORK. “

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. JMP Securities reiterated a buy rating and issued a $41.00 price target on shares of DoubleVerify in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. William Blair restated a buy rating on shares of DoubleVerify in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of DoubleVerify in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. They set a buy rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $38.64.

Shares of DV opened at $34.16 on Tuesday. DoubleVerify has a 52 week low of $27.16 and a 52 week high of $48.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $34.57. The company has a current ratio of 11.91, a quick ratio of 11.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $76.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.20 million. Equities analysts expect that DoubleVerify will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. HBK Investments L P bought a new position in DoubleVerify in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,234,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new position in DoubleVerify in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,733,000. Ashford Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in DoubleVerify in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,404,000. Lumbard & Kellner LLC bought a new position in DoubleVerify in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $617,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in DoubleVerify in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,864,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.99% of the company’s stock.

DoubleVerify Company Profile

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc offers a software platform for digital media measurement, data, and analytics. The company offers DV Authentic Ad, a metric of digital media quality that evaluates the existence of fraud, brand safety, viewability, and geography for each digital ad; DV Authentic Attention solution that provides exposure and engagement predictive analytics to drive campaign performance; and Custom Contextual solution, which allows advertisers to match their ads to relevant content to maximize user engagement and drive campaign performance.

