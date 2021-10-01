Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Doximity Inc. provides digital platform for medical professionals. The company’s network members include physicians across all specialties and practice areas. It provide its verified clinical membership with digital tools built for medicine, enabling them to collaborate with colleagues, stay up to date with the latest medical news and research, manage their careers and conduct virtual patient visits. Doximity Inc. is based in SAN FRANCISCO. “

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Doximity in a report on Monday, July 19th. They set a neutral rating for the company. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Doximity from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Doximity in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They set a buy rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Doximity from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, William Blair began coverage on shares of Doximity in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $70.75.

DOCS opened at $80.70 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $79.90. Doximity has a 52 week low of $41.17 and a 52 week high of $107.79.

Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $72.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.41 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Doximity will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Joseph B. Kleine sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.77, for a total transaction of $15,154,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Anna Bryson sold 23,359 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $1,751,925.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 75,247 shares in the company, valued at $5,643,525. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of Doximity during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in shares of Doximity during the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Doximity during the second quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of Doximity during the second quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Doximity during the second quarter valued at approximately $223,000. 13.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Doximity Company Profile

Doximity, Inc operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's cloud-based platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up-to-date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers.

