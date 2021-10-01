DP Eurasia (LON:DPEU) Reaches New 1-Year High at $92.80

DP Eurasia (LON:DPEU)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 92.80 ($1.21) and last traded at GBX 92.80 ($1.21), with a volume of 285541 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 81.20 ($1.06).

Separately, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 140 ($1.83) target price on shares of DP Eurasia in a report on Tuesday, September 7th.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 76.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 72.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3,992.22, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.75.

DP Eurasia N.V. operates corporate-owned and franchised stores under the Domino's Pizza brand in Turkey, Russia, Azerbaijan, and Georgia. The company offers pizza delivery and takeaway services. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 771 stores, including 550 franchised stores and 221 corporate-owned stores.

