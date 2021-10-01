DRW Securities LLC Acquires Shares of 17,315 Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF)

DRW Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 17,315 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $373,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLF. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 205.4% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,402 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 943 shares during the last quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in Cleveland-Cliffs during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 488.9% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,796 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,491 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. 69.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Argus started coverage on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.14.

CLF traded up $0.17 during trading on Friday, hitting $19.98. 89,566 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,748,045. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.39 and a 1 year high of $26.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $23.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.84. The firm has a market cap of $9.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.03 and a beta of 2.21.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The mining company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.02). Cleveland-Cliffs had a return on equity of 48.53% and a net margin of 6.73%. The business had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.31) earnings per share. Cleveland-Cliffs’s quarterly revenue was up 358.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post 6.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

