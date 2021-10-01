DRW Securities LLC Acquires Shares of 2,190 Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

DRW Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 2,190 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $588,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DHR. Camden National Bank raised its stake in shares of Danaher by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 5,817 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,292,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its stake in Danaher by 59.4% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 7,526 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,694,000 after buying an additional 2,804 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC increased its stake in Danaher by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 39,978 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $8,998,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC increased its stake in Danaher by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 7,711 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,737,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, Ayrshire Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Danaher by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC now owns 27,344 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,155,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on DHR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Danaher from $280.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Danaher from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Danaher from $304.00 to $332.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Danaher from $275.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $334.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Danaher has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $321.53.

NYSE DHR traded down $7.33 on Friday, hitting $297.11. 17,419 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,419,022. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Danaher Co. has a 1-year low of $211.22 and a 1-year high of $333.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $315.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $273.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $212.11 billion, a PE ratio of 40.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.70.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.41. Danaher had a net margin of 21.00% and a return on equity of 17.68%. The business had revenue of $7.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.44 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 9.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Danaher’s payout ratio is 13.31%.

In related news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 16,467 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.45, for a total value of $4,766,373.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Robert S. Lutz sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.40, for a total transaction of $1,567,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 21,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,629,977. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 52,477 shares of company stock valued at $15,439,958. Company insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Profile

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, in order to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

