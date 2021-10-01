DRW Securities LLC Grows Position in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

DRW Securities LLC raised its holdings in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) by 23.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,134 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. DRW Securities LLC’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $313,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SNPS. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 326.9% in the 2nd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 111 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new position in shares of Synopsys during the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Synopsys during the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Newfound Research LLC raised its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 77.0% during the 2nd quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 269 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Synopsys during the 2nd quarter valued at about $77,000. 84.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Synopsys from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on Synopsys in a research note on Friday, September 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $349.00 target price for the company. HSBC reiterated an “average” rating on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Westpark Capital started coverage on Synopsys in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $340.00 price objective for the company. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Synopsys from $320.00 to $347.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $322.50.

In related news, CFO Trac Pham sold 16,186 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.09, for a total value of $5,132,418.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Chi-Foon Chan sold 278,642 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.98, for a total value of $87,766,657.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 164,515 shares in the company, valued at $51,818,934.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 333,637 shares of company stock valued at $105,479,027 in the last three months. 1.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of SNPS stock traded down $0.79 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $298.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 834,989. Synopsys, Inc. has a 52-week low of $210.33 and a 52-week high of $340.66. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $311.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $275.04. The stock has a market cap of $45.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.38, a PEG ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 1.08.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.03. Synopsys had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 18.48%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.74 earnings per share. Synopsys’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Synopsys, Inc. will post 4.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Synopsys declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, June 17th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 1.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Synopsys, Inc engages in the provision of software products and consulting services in the electronic design automation industry. The firm operates through the following segments: Semiconductor and System Design, and Software Integrity. It provides intellectual property products, which are pre-designed circuits that engineers use as components of larger chip designs, as well as software and hardware that are used to develop the electronic systems that incorporate chips and the software that runs on the circuits.

