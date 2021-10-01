DRW Securities LLC Has $247,000 Stock Position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

DRW Securities LLC decreased its position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 95.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 521 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 10,779 shares during the period. DRW Securities LLC’s holdings in Illumina were worth $247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ILMN. Ownership Capital B.V. grew its holdings in shares of Illumina by 109.3% in the 1st quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 1,004,945 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $385,959,000 after buying an additional 524,907 shares during the period. Veritas Asset Management LLP boosted its stake in Illumina by 77.9% in the 1st quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 544,135 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $208,980,000 after purchasing an additional 238,281 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Illumina by 53.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 433,801 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $166,606,000 after purchasing an additional 151,703 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Illumina in the 1st quarter worth $52,431,000. Finally, RTW Investments LP boosted its stake in Illumina by 33.2% in the 1st quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 481,956 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $185,100,000 after purchasing an additional 120,178 shares during the period. 88.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Illumina alerts:

Several equities research analysts have commented on ILMN shares. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Illumina from $515.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Illumina in a research report on Sunday, August 22nd. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Illumina from $355.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. SVB Leerink cut shares of Illumina from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $425.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Illumina from $510.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $432.83.

In related news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $500,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP Alexander Aravanis sold 539 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $477.59, for a total transaction of $257,421.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 3,181 shares of company stock worth $1,526,316 in the last quarter. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ILMN traded down $9.58 on Friday, reaching $396.03. 3,567 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 910,342. The company has a fifty day moving average of $471.98 and a 200-day moving average of $439.98. Illumina, Inc. has a twelve month low of $288.01 and a twelve month high of $555.77. The company has a market capitalization of $58.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.70, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 6.08, a quick ratio of 5.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The life sciences company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Illumina had a net margin of 19.36% and a return on equity of 18.12%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Illumina, Inc. will post 6.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Illumina Profile

Illumina, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina segment, which serves customers in the research, clinical and applied markets, and enable the adoption of a variety of genomic solutions.

Further Reading: How does the Federal Reserve determine interest rates?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ILMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN).

Receive News & Ratings for Illumina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illumina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.