DRW Securities LLC Invests $483,000 in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

DRW Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 3,379 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $483,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. GeoWealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 308.0% during the 1st quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 204 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in QUALCOMM during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in QUALCOMM during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC grew its position in QUALCOMM by 420.0% during the 2nd quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 234 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. 71.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

QCOM stock traded down $1.42 during trading on Friday, reaching $127.56. 44,424 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,765,506. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $142.18 and its 200 day moving average is $137.94. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a twelve month low of $115.43 and a twelve month high of $167.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The firm has a market cap of $143.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.29.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The wireless technology company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $8.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.58 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 102.31% and a net margin of 28.25%. As a group, analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd were paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 1st. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.44%.

QCOM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price objective (up previously from $200.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. KGI Securities initiated coverage on QUALCOMM in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Cowen boosted their price objective on QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on QUALCOMM in a research report on Friday. They set a “hold” rating and a $137.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $168.77.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

