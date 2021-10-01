DRW Securities LLC Makes New $218,000 Investment in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

DRW Securities LLC bought a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,818 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Milestone Resources Group Ltd raised its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 54.4% in the 2nd quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 247 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors raised its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 202.3% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 260 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. 16.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TSM stock traded down $0.81 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $110.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 49,628 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,140,333. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 12 month low of $80.61 and a 12 month high of $142.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $574.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50 day moving average of $117.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $117.23.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The semiconductor company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 29.17% and a net margin of 38.14%. The business had revenue of $372.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $372.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be paid a $0.4941 dividend. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. This is an increase from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.31%.

TSM has been the subject of several research reports. Susquehanna raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $85.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Argus initiated coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $85.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $127.72.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of integrated circuits and wafer semiconductor devices. Its chips are used in personal computers and peripheral products; information applications; wired and wireless communications systems products; automotive and industrial equipment including consumer electronics such as digital video compact disc player, digital television, game consoles, and digital cameras.

