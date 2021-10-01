DRW Securities LLC Takes $275,000 Position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

DRW Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,998 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $275,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Sawyer & Company Inc bought a new position in Gilead Sciences in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Gilead Sciences in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Gilead Sciences in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Burleson & Company LLC bought a new position in Gilead Sciences in the first quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.04% of the company’s stock.

GILD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price target on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a C$84.00 price target on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Gilead Sciences from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gilead Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research report on Monday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Gilead Sciences presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $105.67.

In related news, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 13,610 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total transaction of $986,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 30,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,187,977.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

GILD stock traded down $1.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $68.27. The company had a trading volume of 120,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,293,562. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.36. The company has a market capitalization of $85.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.39. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.17. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.56 and a fifty-two week high of $73.34.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $6.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.15 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 55.94% and a net margin of 19.38%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.11 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.16%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.06%.

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

