DRW Securities LLC Takes Position in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

DRW Securities LLC acquired a new position in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 3,331 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 4.5% during the second quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,371 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. TFC Financial Management grew its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 14.3% during the second quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 1,212 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its stake in Consolidated Edison by 49.1% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 477 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. raised its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 5.2% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 3,188 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 35.9% in the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 629 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Consolidated Edison alerts:

ED traded up $0.03 on Friday, reaching $72.62. The company had a trading volume of 8,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,296,115. The company has a market cap of $25.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.00, a P/E/G ratio of 8.87 and a beta of 0.17. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.56 and a 52-week high of $83.92. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.82 billion. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 7.39% and a net margin of 8.65%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th were paid a $0.775 dividend. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 17th. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is 74.16%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ED. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 17th. KeyCorp downgraded shares of Consolidated Edison from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. TheStreet cut shares of Consolidated Edison from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $75.50.

About Consolidated Edison

Consolidated Edison, Inc operates as holding company, which through its subsidiaries engages in the business of regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery. It operates through the following segments: Consolidated Edison Company of New York, Inc (CECONY), Orange and Rockland Utilities, Inc (O&R), Con Edison Clean Energy Businesses, Inc and Con Edison Transmission, Inc.

Recommended Story: Forex

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ED? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED).

Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated Edison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated Edison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.