DS Smith (OTCMKTS:DITHF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by UBS Group

UBS Group reiterated their neutral rating on shares of DS Smith (OTCMKTS:DITHF) in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on DITHF. Zacks Investment Research lowered DS Smith from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of DS Smith in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $6.75.

OTCMKTS:DITHF opened at $5.66 on Tuesday. DS Smith has a 52-week low of $3.56 and a 52-week high of $6.11. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.93 and its 200 day moving average is $5.84.

DS Smith Plc designs and manufactures corrugated packaging and plastic packaging for consumer goods. The company offers transit and transport, consumer, retail and shelf ready, online and e-retail, industrial, hazardous, multi-material, inserts and cushioning, and electrostatic discharge packaging products, as well as wrap arounds, trays, and bag-in-boxes; displays and promotional packaging products; corrugated pallets; Sheetfeeding products; packaging machine systems; and Sizzlepak, a stuffing material made of paper, folded in a zigzag shape, and cut into narrow strips, as well as provides packaging consultancy services.

